McDonald launches worst burger of the year (really bad)

Dec 22, 2020 0 Comments

Nothing will exclude us in 2020. In China, McDonald’s has released a new burger whose recipe has the potential to elevate your hair as it is passed – hang tight – with crumbled oreo and cooked ham. A burger available in a very limited edition: only 400,000 units Will be sold In chain companies.

The pre-made ham in the burger is none other than the famous ham Spam, Pork (or turkey) is preserved in a tin to eat cold or hot again. According to Asia-based journalist Daniel Ahmed, he stumbled upon Chinese advertising and Posted it on Twitter, Orio, with the appearance of the famous cocoa cookies filled with vanilla-flavored cream, although the brand name is clearly shown on the posters, is not officially an accomplice in this activity.

“To answer your questions: Yes, the Chinese hate this recipe too, he said. ‘Why would China do that?’ A lot of you tell me that, but you seem to have forgotten that McDonald’s is an American company. ” The burger is available for sale December 21. Can’t wait for 2021, e.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

