News Corp Australia cuts more jobs at the end of a brutal year for the media | News agency

News Corp Australia has made another round of job cuts, losing 25 editorial staff at the end of a horrific year, and the Murdoch outlets alone have poured 200 journalists and photographers into the media.

Courier Mail staff to Guardian Australia said the photographers were summoned to a meeting at 11am Queensland time and offered layoffs. Sixteen photo positions were fired nationally.

News Corp said it was outsourcing photos across Queensland and across the network and using freelancers next year.

The company focuses on its reporting, subsidiary and production under Melbourne-based News Corp senior Peter Blonden.

“Like many news organizations internationally, we are laying off a small number of employees as we move towards a new path,” a News Corp spokesman said.

“It reflects the successful model we have established for our news and gaming networks, building strong subscriber growth, creating a smart, specialized journal, and providing the best possible financial statement for the soon-to-be-launched Australian Business Network.”

There have been 137 newsroom closures across Australia since January 2019 Public interest journalism effort, Which maps contractions and extensions.

At News Corp in June 65 people were tapped for dismissal Herald Sun and the Daily Telegraph and 13 in Australia.

Michael Miller, managing director of News Corp Australia, said the publisher was moving from a “newspaper network” to “Australia’s leading newspaper network”. Regulating functions.

The new round of cuts comes later News Corp closed more than 100 newspapers It will cut at least 500 employees from its local masks, including 150 journalists, photographers and designers, by May.

Media Entertainment and the Arts Alliance said the cuts were disappointing, including six editorials in centralized production and three editorial roles at Hobart.

Adam Bordelli, Meowa’s media acting director, said the staff was devastated in the news shortly before Christmas after such a difficult year.

“When multiple layoff rounds follow hard one after the other, it creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear for existing employees,” Bordelli said. “It also builds up pressure as they try to cope with the inevitable increased workload.”

Following the departure of News Corp as a major partner in the Australian Associated Press, the company has set up its own internal wire service, NCA Newswire, to provide court, crime and political reports.

“We are adapting our operations to meet the needs of our customers and clients – we will focus more on making our structures easier for digital, growing digital subscriptions and advertisers to reduce foreign exchange,” a News Corp spokesman said earlier.