Democrats call for probe into pressing pro-Trump results in Georgia | International

Two Democratic Congressmen They told the FBI on Monday to open an investigation President Salinent, Donald Trump, In order to put pressure on the authorities Georgia So they turn the election results of that state in their favor.

In the letter sent Director Dell FBI, Christopher Vare, Members House of Representatives Ted Lee of California and Kathleen Rice of New York They asked him to launch an “immediate criminal investigation into the president.”

In an almost hour-long call to Georgia’s highest electoral power leaked to the media, the president sought to persuade him to manipulate the results of last November 3 election in his favor. That state for the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, By a margin of 11,779 votes.

“As members of Congress and former lawyers, we believe Donald Trump participated in the solicitation or conspiracy to commit various election crimes,” the lawmakers wrote.

During the conversation with him Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, Trump, the state’s highest-ranking election official, has repeatedly stated his baseless allegations of fraud and asked to “find” enough votes to give him the winner.

“It simply came to our notice then. I want to get 11,780 votes, which is more than we have, “said Trump, who insisted he had won the election.

In the call, Rafenzberger dropped one by one the allegations of abuse and conspiracy theories put forward by Trump, however, insisting that the outgoing ruler change the final decision in his favor.

He threatened the Republican Secretary of State for Georgia with criminal consequences if he did not comply with his request.

Speaking to the ABC television network, Rafenzberger said he did not believe it was appropriate for his office to take responsibility for initiating an investigation into Trump’s call to determine whether he committed election crimes under pressure.

“I understand the Fulton County District Attorney wants to see you. Perhaps this is the right place to do it, ”said the Secretary of State, referring to one of Georgia’s districts, where Trump insists there are abuses.

Rafensberger emphasized the need to focus on the cleanliness of the electorate, and called for an investigation into the alleged irregularities by the president.

“I am not a lawyer. As far as I know, we are going to follow the law, we are going to follow the process, ”he said.

Trump has insisted that he is to blame for a fraud that has failed to prove in court since Biden’s election victory was confirmed, and has pressured lawmakers and state officials to ignore his decision and declare him the winner.

Next Wednesday, Congress is scheduled to hold a session to recognize Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory, which is said to be opposed by at least 12 senators and 100 Republican lawmakers.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Python’s government, but said that maintaining some independence was not the answer.