Theft: Which series won the Game of Thrones in 2020?

“Game of Thrones”, which ended in May 2019, dropped to number one in 2020, topping the charts for the most theft series for many years.

According to the established classification Torrent Freak, Which is based solely on data from torrent sites (hence no statistics on illegal streaming sites), it Mandalorian He climbed to the first stage of the stage in 2020, after his third place in 2019 (Season 1 launched on November 2019 in Disney + in the United States, editorial note). Following that children, The crazy superhero series visible in the Amazon Prime video. West World, From the American channel HBO, closes the top 3.

Here is a ranking of the 10 most stolen series:

1. Mandalorian

2. Boys

3. West World

4. Vikings

5. Star Trek: Picard

6. Rick and Morty

7. Walking dead

8. Outsider

9. Arrow

10. Flash

Since 2012, this ranking has dominated aggressively every year Game of Thrones. The American channel HBO’s series topped the list The Walking Dead In preparation for the broadcast of Final Season 8 in 2018, the year without a series from the small screen, the last episode of which broke the record of all viewers in the history of the channel, with 19.3 million viewers.