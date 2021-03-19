Home Entertainment Will Chris Evans return as Captain America in the upcoming movie?

Mar 19, 2021 0 Comments
Will we ever see Chris Evans in Captain America costume? From the final sceneAvengers: Endcom, Superhero fans believe so. But with the advent of the series came a surge of rumors about potential revenue Balkan and Winter Soldier, Kevin Faiz, Marvel’s big boss, wanted to clarify things.

Unfortunately, his response does not make people happy. “I rarely answer ‘no’ to anything, Because I’m always wondering what’s going on, but I think this rumor was quickly removed by that man. “ Kevin Faiz To the American media Entertainment Weekly.

Initially, it was the American media Deadline, Chris Evans announced last January that he was “in talks” with Marvel to reconsider his role as Captain America in the “Future Marvel Project.” Representatives of the House of Ideas and Chris Evans declined to comment on the report, which sparked rumors.

So there is no doubt that Kevin Faiz’s answer is now back to Chris Evans’ MCU. But the series Balkan and Winter Soldier, Available from March 19 at Disney + The next generation of Super Soldier will reveal to us.

