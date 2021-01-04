New Android TV hardware for HDMI 2.1 and 8K

Philips (DB Vision) seems to be equipping its Android TVs with a new hardware platform that for the first time supports HDMI 2.1, 4K @ 120Hz and 8K resolution.

By the beginning of 2020, many Philips fans are expecting an Android TV that supports the new HDMI 2.1 interface. Unfortunately, however, the hardware operating system from MediaTek (MT5596) is not designed for HDMI 2.1 or 4K @ 120Hz. Maximum HDMI 2.0 supported with HDCP 2.2 and 4K @ 60Hz image signals. But the new year is new luck and as Alex of toengel.net finds, the best models (from 8000 series + OLED TVs) should get a new SoC (system on chip), midrange segment (below) 8000 series) a big update.

MediaTek chip for HDMI 2.1, 4K @ 120Hz and VRR

Philips Android TVs from the premium segment are adapted and varied MediaTek flagship MT9950 Fitted. The new chipset not only supports all previously introduced HDR formats, but also has HDMI 2.1 interface (HDCP 2.3) and 4K @ 120Hz and 8K @ 60Hz signal processing is possible without any problems with 4: 4: 4 chroma (HEVC-encoded). The VRR (variable renewal rate) is listed separately. In addition, there are popular audio codecs (in theory) from Dolby and DTS, including Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Comes with the same chipset Oppo Smart TV S1 For use. It supports EARC, VRR and ALLM.

Philips Intermediate TVs without HDMI 2.1?

In more than 7000 series, Philips (DP Vision) will also perform a hardware update. TVs are said to use the MediaTek MT9602 chipset, although the added value of this SoC update is not so clear to us. Supported Media Tech Ocean HDMI 2.1a interface, but 4K image signals are displayed with a maximum of 60Hz. So there is no 120 Hz gaming in the 7000 series. With this step, DB Vision may want to provide a little more stability and security for new TV sets.

We do not expect Philips to officially confirm this information until the end of January, when it will offer its new TV series. So cross your fingers and trust an umbilical TV with HDMI 2.1, 4K @ 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and eARC! Or how one 8K OLED TV?