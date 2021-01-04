Home Technology New Android TV hardware for HDMI 2.1 and 8K

New Android TV hardware for HDMI 2.1 and 8K

Jan 04, 2021 0 Comments
New Android TV hardware for HDMI 2.1 and 8K

Philips TV 2021 with HDMI 2.1, 8K support and 4K 120Hz?

Philips (DB Vision) seems to be equipping its Android TVs with a new hardware platform that for the first time supports HDMI 2.1, 4K @ 120Hz and 8K resolution.

By the beginning of 2020, many Philips fans are expecting an Android TV that supports the new HDMI 2.1 interface. Unfortunately, however, the hardware operating system from MediaTek (MT5596) is not designed for HDMI 2.1 or 4K @ 120Hz. Maximum HDMI 2.0 supported with HDCP 2.2 and 4K @ 60Hz image signals. But the new year is new luck and as Alex of toengel.net finds, the best models (from 8000 series + OLED TVs) should get a new SoC (system on chip), midrange segment (below) 8000 series) a big update.

MediaTek chip for HDMI 2.1, 4K @ 120Hz and VRR

The MediaTek 9950 chip is already used in the Oppo S1 4K QLED TV
The MediaTek 9950 chip is already used in the Oppo S1 4K QLED TV

Philips Android TVs from the premium segment are adapted and varied MediaTek flagship MT9950 Fitted. The new chipset not only supports all previously introduced HDR formats, but also has HDMI 2.1 interface (HDCP 2.3) and 4K @ 120Hz and 8K @ 60Hz signal processing is possible without any problems with 4: 4: 4 chroma (HEVC-encoded). The VRR (variable renewal rate) is listed separately. In addition, there are popular audio codecs (in theory) from Dolby and DTS, including Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Comes with the same chipset Oppo Smart TV S1 For use. It supports EARC, VRR and ALLM.

Philips Intermediate TVs without HDMI 2.1?

In more than 7000 series, Philips (DP Vision) will also perform a hardware update. TVs are said to use the MediaTek MT9602 chipset, although the added value of this SoC update is not so clear to us. Supported Media Tech Ocean HDMI 2.1a interface, but 4K image signals are displayed with a maximum of 60Hz. So there is no 120 Hz gaming in the 7000 series. With this step, DB Vision may want to provide a little more stability and security for new TV sets.

READ  Sands of Time remake switch lists emerge

We do not expect Philips to officially confirm this information until the end of January, when it will offer its new TV series. So cross your fingers and trust an umbilical TV with HDMI 2.1, 4K @ 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and eARC! Or how one 8K OLED TV?

You May Also Like

XIAOMI MI 11 PRO APPEARS WITH A COMPLETELY NEW CAMERA

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro offers a large rear camera with 120 times zoom

Security forces have announced the arrest of a number of snipers on New Year's Day

Security forces have announced the arrest of a number of snipers on New Year’s Day

Commissioner: Do not introduce surveillance cameras without public discussion and outside the law

Commissioner: Do not introduce surveillance cameras without public discussion and outside the law

NDRA code to cancel or subscribe to mobile services

NDRA code to cancel or subscribe to mobile services

Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of "different types of" heaters "

Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of “different types of” heaters “

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *