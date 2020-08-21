Home Technology Google Pixel 5 leak hints at dual cameras and a fingerprint reader

Google Pixel 5 leak hints at dual cameras and a fingerprint reader

None of these aspects are really surprising — of class the flagship would have the greatest functions that the midrange Pixel 4a debuted, like the all-display screen encounter. A fingerprint sensor also helps make feeling offered Face Unlock is much less practical these times, and twin cameras previously appeared on the Pixel 4. We nevertheless do not know if Google is employing a telephoto secondary lens on the Pixel 5 like the final flagship, or if it will occur with a vast-angle edition in its place, though. In accordance to Pricebaba, which shared extra information on the Onleaks render, the new phone would also appear with a display that steps involving 5.7 and 5.8 inches.

Other new rumors have instructed that the Pixel 5 will sport a Snapdragon 765G processor and that it could price tag hundreds significantly less than the likes of a Samsung or Apple flagship. Even though none of the information and facts we have can be confirmed till Google officially unveils the unit (which should take place in October primarily based on preceding a long time), we could see the corporation accept the leaks before then. Google appears to have adopted a go-with-the-circulation method when it arrives to addressing leaks, teasing the public with tidbits like an official Pixel 4 render right after a Pricebaba leak in June final 12 months.

