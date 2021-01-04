Home Sports Brief MLB: Sandy Leone signs with Marlins | Fernando Rodney makes his first trip

Jan 04, 2021 0 Comments
Brief MLB: Sandy Leone signs with Marlins | Fernando Rodney makes his first trip

Sandy Leone signed with Marlins

The receiver agrees to a small league contract for the team.

Rays wants to see their players elevate their game

GM Eric Neander says the team has a strong chance of winning the World Series in the next few years.

Tomoyuki Sukhano could sign with a team in the coming days

His period as a player Posted Approaching.

Tommy Lazorda may be coming home soon

Hall of Fame member battled heart problems.

Son like father

Braxton tries to follow his father Brandon, who plays for the Crawford Giants.

Fernando Rodney makes his first trip

The pitcher spends part of the winter in the Dominican Republic with Torres del Este.

