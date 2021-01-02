The Nancy Club was sold to an international federation

After several months of negotiations, A.S. Nancy-Lorraine sells well and genuinely. Gathered during an exceptional press conference this Thursday, the President Jack Russell And his advice Etienne Bowrey Declared an international federation, “Mainly made up of natural persons living in the United States, integrated into various structures with Indian personality and Chinese personality”, Will take over the capital of the club. However, that amount has not been released.

“They are generally experienced in sports and hobbies, some are owners of reputed sports clubs in the United States and two of them already have French football experience by purchasing at that time OGC Nice”, Said tienne Favre.

Russell will send the rod to the eye

Jack Russell, 71, one of the last “dinosaurs” of French football, who only confirmed the club’s durability, has been with ASNL for a number of years. He had concluded several times before the situation changed. He has been president since 1994, the club’s future president and general manager கதியர் கணய் And the official presentation of the buyers should take place in the first week of January. Ganymede went on to become president, especially through the lens as general secretary and through Nice.

“We are confident about their sporting experience and the opportunities to load the club where they want it.”, Roussell concluded. Nancy Club, who have been in Ligue 2 since September 2017, are currently 17th after 17 days in the league and will resume the tournament on January 5 with a trip to Valencia.