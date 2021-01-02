The discovery of a Spaniard astonishes the world of physics

The work of a Spanish scientist has been recognized by the press ‘Physics World’ 2020 is one of the ten most relevant trials in the field of physics. In particular, the project selected by this publication was led by Adon Cabello, a Madrid-based professor of applied physics at the University of Seville.

Scientists from the universities of Stockholm (Sweden), Seagan (Germany) and the Basque Country also took part in the study. They are Matthias Kleinmann, Fabian Pokerni, Xi Jong, Gerard Higgins and Marcus Heinrich. The work they all did allowed them to “film” what was happening during the measurement of a quantum system, A milestone has been a mystery to scientists until now.

“It simply came to our notice then. It was a thrill for Matthias and me to show that better measurements are possible. The stress that everyone thought was no more “, Says Cabello in the newspaper Country In recognizing their work.

To get the measurement, The team used a strontium ion trapped in an electric field, As explained by the website Science and Technology News. Despite the fact that the measurement of ions takes only a millionth of a second, scientists have been able to make a film of this process.

Instant applications

“We have shown that what can happen in nature happens from a logical point of view and can progress with better measurements. They are not impossible and you can have more control over a quantum measurement process. It makes things very clear and gives you peace of mind, “said Adan Cabello, of El Paso.

The findings of this group of researchers are considered particularly relevant because of their immediate application in quantum computing. As described in this media, The invention allows quantum computers to explore how noise appears to affect and fail to reveal their full potential.