NDRA code to cancel or subscribe to mobile services

Launch of the Integrated National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority code service, from which telecom Egypt, Vodafone Egypt and Eziote can use the integrated code with the aim that customers can opt out or subscribe to the services of mobile companies such as Entertainment Services, Contests, News, etc. Orange can be used with up to four mobile phone companies, and with simple steps the owner of this line can wait for a customer service response without a phone call.

The integrated code service assigned by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to customers of mobile companies will help to control participation in news contests, which will surprise users by unknowingly participating in them, thus reducing the availability of messages or messages and the possibility of inquiring about false and confusing mobile tax owner subscription services.

NDRA code no

A report by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (IRTA) indicated that the free integrated code should be assigned to a short number (* 155 #) – written from the star to the left – and that this code could be tested by any operator in Egypt, by simply calling and entering a digital value for a service then inquired into. Ask to cancel the steps.

Inquire about subscribing to mobile services

Keeping track of your mobile line balance is now easy, and you can opt out of any news services or entertainment contests, including daily, weekly or monthly subscriptions such as news, entertainment and electronic games that come with sports or promotional games. The owner of the expense may participate in it without adequate awareness of the expense.

Go to your phone, call the short number (* 155 #) depending on the company you are dealing with, and follow the instructions after entering a number similar to the status of the trial. You will receive a message saying that.