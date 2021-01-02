Home Technology Commissioner: Do not introduce surveillance cameras without public discussion and outside the law

Commissioner: Do not introduce surveillance cameras without public discussion and outside the law

Jan 02, 2021 0 Comments
Commissioner: Do not introduce surveillance cameras without public discussion and outside the law

Speaking on the possible introduction of cameras with face recognition software in Belgrade, Serbia’s Public Importance and Personal Data Protection Information Commissioner Milan Marinovic said it was necessary to first enact a law on biometric data processing or a law on video surveillance. , Which will regulate all types of video surveillance, including biometric.

According to data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs available to the commissioner, Belgrade plans to install 8,100 cameras, including biometric, and police have also purchased mobile cameras: vehicles and cameras must be worn by police officers in uniform.

“The truth is, this is a very aggressive and sharp move to monitor security in a public place and control behavior.” Some citizens choose security and some choose the security of their data. But if the security situation can be controlled by using light measures in every situation, it should not be introduced more strictly, ”Marinovic said.

He said that Serbia had not first come up with the idea of ​​introducing face recognition cameras and that the idea was still under consideration and if all the conditions were met, its realization was planned by the end of 2021.

He emphasized the need to hold a public debate on the issue, and said that it was important to do so.

As commissioner of personal data protection, he pointed out that he would always support counter-arguments, but he still could not deny examples that helped prevent this type of surveillance crime in the world and find missing persons.

Marinovic said it would be necessary to take all data protection measures if biometric surveillance is introduced – to know the purpose of data collection and storage, to mark the place where it is recorded, to contact the authorities to inspect citizens, to know how data is stored and for how long, who can access it.

READ  Garmin Fenix smartwatches strike with GPS, run and exercise conserving glitch amid outage

This year, Marinovic recalled that in a statement sent by the commissioner’s agency, the Interior Ministry, “there is no appropriate legal basis for processing biometric data for the purpose of uniquely identifying individuals using video surveillance.

“We consider that there is no legal possibility to implement it at this time because the law does not regulate the processing of biometric data,” Marinovic said.

You May Also Like

NDRA code to cancel or subscribe to mobile services

NDRA code to cancel or subscribe to mobile services

Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of "different types of" heaters "

Message 24 | The Civil Defense clarifies the methods for the safe use of “different types of” heaters “

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Ignore AMD Raison 9 5950X at Intel Core i9-11900K Single-threaded CPU-Z Benchmark / News / Overlockers.U

Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto's 'Ya' smartphones from January 1?

Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto’s ‘Ya’ smartphones from January 1?

reliance-jio

Reliance Jio keeps its word and all calls will be free from January 1! | Telecommunications | Reliance Jio | Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Abelia: Norway wants to invest more in knowledge and technology

Abelia: Norway wants to invest more in knowledge and technology

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *