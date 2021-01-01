Russell Westbrook and Nix make tragic history; James Horton joins Oscar Robertson

Here are the highlights of the night:

Nix water

Reggie Bullock (0/9) and RJ Barrett (0/8) combined for a terrific 3-point 0/17. The first pair of team players to score at least 0/8 to 3-points in the same game in each game.

Holders reached 0/23 from a distance. It was the worst 3-point shot for the 5 biggest attempts in history

Another three-double and one loss for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook amassed 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, his 4th straight three-double, but at a loss each time. He is the 4th player in history to sign three times in four consecutive defeats after Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Elfriede Payton.

He loses 6-games when he reaches a three-double, the longest streak in history.

The Wizards have lost the first 5 games of the season, the 6th time in their history and the first time since 2012-13. Missed the first 4 times in the first 5 seasons. This only happened to them once before 2007-08. Or 5 times in 14 seasons, a record during this period

James Horton continues his series

James Horton finished 2020 with over 30 points per game. For the 4th year in a row he finished with an average of at least 30 points, which allows him to equate to the 3rd best series in Oscar Robertson’s history. Only Michael Jordan (8) and Wild Chamberlain (7) performed well

Christian Wood starts strong

With 21 points last night, Christian Wood starts his season with at least 20 points for the 3rd game in a row. He is only the 3rd unbeaten player in history to start a season with at least 20 points after Moses Malone and Connie Hawkins.

Domontas Saponis continues to dominate

Domondas Saponis scored 25 of 10 points against the Cavaliers in 37 minutes, including 3 / points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Only 2 players since 1976 have started with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in 5 games: Kevin Garnett (2007-08) and Giannis Antoine Ounpo (2019-20).

Ben Simmons 3rd

Ben Simmons scored his third career 3-point shot last night. He is now 3/25 from a distance. His previous successful shoot was in December 2019.