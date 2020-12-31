Home Technology Reliance Jio keeps its word and all calls will be free from January 1! | Telecommunications | Reliance Jio | Technology | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Dec 31, 2020 0 Comments
reliance-jio

As per the instructions of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Bill & Keep Rule 2021 will come into force in the country from January 1, 2021. This puts an end to interconnected usage charges (IUCs) for domestic voice calls to all other networks. In recognition of its commitment to a complete overhaul of off-net domestic voice calls once IUC charges are discontinued, Geo has announced that all off-net domestic voice calls will be free from January 1st.

In September 2019, when the deadline for implementing the Troy Bill & Keep rule was extended to January 1, 2020, Geo had no choice but to charge off-net voice calls from customers. In doing so, Troy assured Geo users that these charges would only continue until IUC stopped charging. Today, Geo has kept that promise and made off-net voice calls free again.

Geo is committed to turning ordinary Indians into beneficiaries of innovative technologies such as VoLTE. “All our users can now enjoy free voice calls with Geo,” Geo said in a statement.

English Summary: Reliance Jio to make free domestic voice calls from January 1

