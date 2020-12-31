Charlotte surprises Dallas in the NBA

This season’s Dallas Mavericks home premiere went badly on Wednesday. The Texans were actually roamed by Charlotte Hornets (99-118). In the third selection of the draft, Lamelo Paul gave a great game (10 points 22 to 7 on shots, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and came out of the bench in favor of Miles Bridges (20 points, 16 rebounds) for the second in a row to the Hornets who had already led the break (68-57). The win also comes from the bench and Terry Rogier (18 points).