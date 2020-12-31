Home Sports Charlotte surprises Dallas in the NBA

Dec 31, 2020 0 Comments
This season’s Dallas Mavericks home premiere went badly on Wednesday. The Texans were actually roamed by Charlotte Hornets (99-118). In the third selection of the draft, Lamelo Paul gave a great game (10 points 22 to 7 on shots, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) and came out of the bench in favor of Miles Bridges (20 points, 16 rebounds) for the second in a row to the Hornets who had already led the break (68-57). The win also comes from the bench and Terry Rogier (18 points).

Recovering from right knee surgery in October and still losing Christophe Porcis, Dallas did not play when its Slovenian captain Luka Doncic, the author of a mini-match (12 points 5 for 0) was in doubt when Charlotte’s victory in the fourth quarter was in doubt.

42 points, Jaylan Brown’s career record

Boston, for its part, were able to believe in a Jaylan Brown record (42 points, 15 of 10 shots, three of 7 out of 10) to dominate Memphis (126-107), losing three to five weeks to its leader sports star Ja Morant, this week Initially injured left ankle. ChrisLice lost an ankle to Grayson Allen on Wednesday.

