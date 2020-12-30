Warriors Rookie Releases A Crazy Move à La Giannis!

At Golden State, Stephen Curry is not the only one to shine since the start of this season. This is also the case with James Wiseman, who continues to impress. He moved to La Gianni for his last match checked by Steve Kerr.

After starting the season with two big losses, the Warriors are tasting victories again. It was against the Bulls a few days ago and against the Pistons of Blake Griffin this Tuesday night. Step curry Perfectly assisted with 31 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. A big match for the leader who will continue his rise in this new campaign.

Precisely, he was not the only one attracted. Kelly O’Brien Jr. is back The first three points of the season were the furious bench. Same idea with Andrew Wiggins, author of 27 units and 7 rebounds, 5/8 at three points. Steve Kerr had a good match for the men, assisted by James Wiseman.

According to statistics, Rookie has not released his best game. He ends with 6 points (3/9) and 6 restarts, but a difference of +23. This is explained by 6 errors in 22 minutes. However, the second choice of draft revealed some crazy moves Giannis Antetoga ounpo.

Here is the idealized long-term version of James Wiseman: Plumley float clearance length, ability / speed combination while moving, rising pic.twitter.com/j2ZGzuNWs5 – Anthony Slater (anthonyVslater) December 30, 2020

Blocking, rising ball and finally finishing towards the circle: This is a high class move that Wiseman has successfully done here. Evidence that it is possible. This comparison with Gianni was not accidental, as Steve Kerr confirmed the move:

Steve Kerr: “His guinea pig play was very enjoyable in transition.” https://t.co/oL3IqaGNUF – Anthony Slater (anthonyVslater) December 30, 2020

“His action was very interesting in the transformation of La La Giannis.”

If James Wiseman continues to move in this direction, he could become a very special player. For now, the Warriors certainly will not regret drawing him.