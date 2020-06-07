Anthony Joshua and Boris Becker choose to the streets in Black Lives Make any difference protests

Joshua, who retains the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, joined a march in his home town of Watford, when 3-time Wimbledon champion Becker posted on social media to display his involvement in the large rally in London.

Becker, 52, donned a green encounter mask, along with a black hoodie and cap, as he mingled among the substantial chanting group in Parliament Sq..

The tennis winner, whose 1st wife of 7 several years, Barbara Feltus, experienced an African-American father, has extended spoken out from racism.

“Of course there is racism in activity, for the reason that racism is portion of our society,” he explained to CNN again in 2012.