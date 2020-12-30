The Alliance of American Football (AAF) is already in jeopardy

Wednesday, March 27, 2019. 1:25 p.m.

(Update: Wednesday, March 27, 2019. 2:34 pm)

The Alliance of American Football (AAF) cannot escape its first season.

Majority League owner Tom Tandon said USA Today AAF will disappear due to lack of player loans due to lack of cooperation from NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

“If the player association doesn’t provide us with young players, we can’t be a development league,” Dundon said. “We look at our options, one of which is to close the league.”

The players’ association did not respond USA Today In this case.

Tandon, who owns Hurricane Carolina in the NHL, says he expects to announce his decision within two days.

He invested $ 250 million in the league last month.

The AAF regular schedule runs until April 14 and the championship is set to take place on April 27.

The AAF is set to hold the eighth round of talks on its 10-week regular season activities.

Former Montreal Alloutes quarterback Johnny Manzil officially joined the AAF club Memphis Express earlier this month.

The rights to the controversial Manzil were on the San Antonio list, but team executives decided not to offer him a contract. Thus he was free to join any AAF team, and he joined the Express, which had the worst record in the league.