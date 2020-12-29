Home Entertainment When Pierre Cardin called himself “the future”

When Pierre Cardin called himself “the future”

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
When Pierre Cardin called himself “the future”

French courtier Pierre Cordin died on Tuesday, December 29, at the age of 98. He went missing, especially paying tribute on social networks. As some internet users have pointed out, Pierre Cardin is so famous that he was able to manage even a certain eclipse of his name in cinema … Calvin Klein.

Questionably, in a passage from Saga’s first film, “Back to the Future”, released in 1985.

In fact, Michael J. on screen. Marty McPhee, the hero played by Fox, calls his fianc தாய்e, Calvin Klein, whose name is written on his underwear, when he communicates on the phone in the past.

But in France, Calvin Klein’s name is not widely known, which is why Michael J. Fox will be renamed Pierre Cardin for the French public.

According to the special site Allociné.fr, In addition to Pierre Cardin, Calvin Klein will be adapted for various international editions to suit audiences around the world.

In France, Pierre Guardian was a famous sculptor. The son of an Italian immigrant who turned out to be a talented businessman, he died Tuesday morning, December 29, at an American hospital in Newelli, west of Paris.

READ  Look at a man on a mountain lion's trunk for 6 terrifying minutes - PGR

All the latest cinema news can be found here

You May Also Like

Bang Si-hyuk, PDG de Big Hit Entertainment. (Photo fournie par Big Hit. Revente et archivage interdits)

Among the 500 most influential people in the entertainment world is the boss and director of “Parasite” BDS

7 Big Differences Between K-Pop and American Pop

7 Big Differences Between K-Pop and American Pop

Video - King Netanyahu reveals "part" of his conversation with Mohammed VI

Video – King Netanyahu reveals “part” of his conversation with Mohammed VI

Masked Singer: All traces and theories as fans form secret identities

Masked Singer: All traces and theories as fans form secret identities

Black notebook: Bryant, Uderzo, VGE, Dominici ... they passed away in 2020

Black notebook: Bryant, Uderzo, VGE, Dominici … they passed away in 2020

Comment: The next Colin Cabernick? Celtics' Jaylan Brown and tennis star Naomi Osaka are the best contenders.

Comment: The next Colin Cabernick? Celtics’ Jaylan Brown and tennis star Naomi Osaka are the best contenders.

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *