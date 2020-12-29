Home Technology OnePlus 9. In the first photos it will please with the long-neglected technology

OnePlus 9. In the first photos it will please with the long-neglected technology

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
oneplus 9 1

OnePlus wants to speed up the premiere of its next flagship smartphone. While the Spring OnePlus 8 model lineup was released in April this year, next year OnePlus wants to release the successor models a month earlier. This means the first leaks will start to appear soon. We already have some snippets.

OnePlus 9: Let’s look forward to wireless charging

Let’s start today by showing the first two photos of the basic OnePlus 9 show. Although they have not yet shown the look of the whole phone, the pictures reveal at least some facts. From the OnePlus 9, expect a selfie camera in the hole in the top left corner of the display, and expect support for wireless charging in both directions. Wireless charging has been with us for many years, but they are relatively incomprehensibly ignored in OnePlus; The only phone brand with this technology is the OnePlus 8 Pro this year. The basic OnePlus 9 model is expected next year.

According to the 91 Mobiles server, the OnePlus 9 is expected to increase battery capacity to 4,500 mAh and support high-speed wireless charging at outputs of up to 65 watts. The OnePlus 9 will come in a total of three variants this year – Basic, Pro and then the cheaper “Lite” (or 9 SE). The premiere will take place in mid-March next year.

READ  PS5 Booking Signatures Available - Record the opportunity to book a console

You May Also Like

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ͷ͸ Snapdragon 888 K 2K AMOLED 120Hz Сͧ 108MP Ҥ 18,500 ж :: Thaimobilecenter.com

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ͷ͸ Snapdragon 888 K 2K AMOLED 120Hz Сͧ 108MP Ҥ 18,500 ж :: Thaimobilecenter.com

Shumi announced the Mi11 with the Snapdragon 888

Ways to fix the problem caused by the Windows 10 update

Ways to fix the problem caused by the Windows 10 update

Technology of the Future: Will Drones Change People in Military Operations?

Technology of the Future: Will Drones Change People in Military Operations?

The Slovenian store staged a real comedy of chaos with the draw for the PlayStation 5

The Slovenian store staged a real comedy of chaos with the draw for the PlayStation 5

Google wants to avoid wasting food using digital tools - small business big business

Google wants to avoid wasting food using digital tools – small business big business

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *