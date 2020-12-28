Shumi announced the Mi11 with the Snapdragon 888

Competition among manufacturers has risen one step, when (י (Xiomi) First announced its new flagship device for 2021 – before the end of 2020.

Rumor has it that Xiaomi is bringing the Mi11 chipsetSnapdragon 888 Qualcomm is new and will come with most of the flagship devices of the coming year. It comes with 8 or 12 GB LPDTR5 working memory with 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Mi 11 comes with a surfer screen for slightly larger pages than its predecessor 6.81-inch OLED, making it the flagship device with QHD + resolution or 3,200 × 1,440 pixels. Update frequency now varies from 120 to 240 Hz depending on the content, and this is not a small upgrade compared to the 90 MHz of the Mi10 since the beginning of the year, when the exterior is closed In Gorilla Glass Victus New.

The Mi11’s photography system is satisfied with three lenses: a 108 megapixel lens with an image stabilizer and a 4 to 1 pixel wide lens, a 12 megapixel 123 degree ultra-white lens and a 5 megapixel telephoto lens. There is also a front-facing selfie camera with 8K video shooting, night mode and a 20-megapixel sensor.

The 4,600 mAh battery supports fast charging at 55 watts. If this is not enough then the wireless charge at the rate of 50 watts (!) And the reverse charge of 10 watts. It supports quick charge + standard, but works with older standard chargers, charging time is only 45 minutes. Yes – there is no charger in the package, but unlike Apple, its action will be consumer friendly when it offers a free charger to any buyer who wants a charger in China.

The Mi 11 operating system is Android version 11, which offers many innovations, additional wallpapers and enhanced performance with the MIUI 12.5 user interface. There are also several broken security options, which then provide the ability to connect the phone to the computer so that you can receive alerts and view files remotely.

Prices for the Mi 11 in China are significantly lower than competitors in this segment: the base model with 8/128GB sells for about $ 600, while the 12/256 model costs $ 700. Sales in the East will begin on January 1 and then reach other parts of the world.