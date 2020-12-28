Home Sports NBA – Tough blow to Brooklyn nets? Spencer Tinvit is expected to be out all season

Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
The season has not started, but a title contender has already lost an important element. Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwidi is said to have suffered a partial cruciate ligament injury in his right knee following Sunday night’s game against Charlotte, according to the reporter. Athletes, Shams Sarania. He is not expected to return until next season.

Dinvidi reportedly suffered a contact injury and complained of a knee injury after the game, according to his coach Steve Nash. In the end, the exams have delivered a terrible verdict. If he hadn’t hit the season (9, 6 and 5 points in his first three games), the 27-year-old combo guard would have won the last op, with 20 points (20, averaging 6 points per game, on average, without the team’s two new stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant Confirms his progress in the position.

The absence of Dinvidi among Nets’ deepest employees – including Gary Lewert – needs to be compensated in numbers, but it needs to be done without his valuable contribution. After three meetings Brooklyn shows the results of two victories and a setback in line with the aspirations of the coronation ceremonies.

