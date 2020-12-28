Home World Israel wants a relationship with Oman before Trump leaves

Israel wants to establish relations with another Muslim-majority country before US President Donald Trump leaves. However, the country said the list includes two potential countries. Israel has already been able to establish diplomatic relations with four countries in the Muslim world. Asia wants to choose one of the next countries. However, Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation Ophir Agunis said the two countries were currently on the list of countries in the Muslim world that could establish relations.
In an interview with an Israeli media outlet, Agunis said that although he did not name the two countries, Oman was one of only two possible states. However, he said Saudi Arabia was not on the list. The second state on the list may be Southeast Asia. However, Pakistan, a South Asian country, is not on the list.
The Middle East has already established diplomatic relations with four countries in the Muslim world, mediated by US President Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s presidency ends on January 20. Efforts are being made with Trump’s help to establish diplomatic relations with the Fifth Country before Trump leaves. An analysis is also underway in the international arena as to what the next country will be to establish relations with Israel.

