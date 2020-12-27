Home World Syrian figures call on Britain to impose sanctions on Assad and his wife

Syrian figures call on Britain to impose sanctions on Assad and his wife

Dec 27, 2020 0 Comments
Syrian figures call on Britain to impose sanctions on Assad and his wife
Ten independent Syrian political figures have sent a letter to Dominique Robb, the United Kingdom’s first deputy prime minister and foreign minister, urging him to impose sanctions on the regime of Bashar al-Assad, just as the United States did with the “Caesar Act” to protect the civilian population in Syria.

The signatories said in their letter: “We expect the British government, which has demonstrated its commitment to protecting human rights issues and victims, to take the necessary action against the Al-Assad and Agras families, as well as the US government.”

The signatories recalled what the US Treasury had done on December 22 to release new names subject to sanctions under the “Caesar Act” in order to prevent them from illegally conspiring to support and finance the Assad regime’s crimes against the Syrian people. Thereby. The list includes Asma al-Agras, her parents and two brothers, all of whom are British citizens.

The letter also recalled the reasons for the US decision; The families of al-Assad and al-Agras have accumulated at the expense of the Syrian people through the domination of complex corrupt networks that extend their wealth to Europe and the Middle East, while the Syrian people continue to suffer in order to obtain their basic needs.

The letter included former Syrian Prime Minister Riyadh Hijab and two former chairmen of the Syrian National Council, George Sabra and Abdel Basit Sida, and Louis Safi, former chairman of the Syrian American Council, and former chief negotiator at the Geneva peace talks in Syria, Mohammed Sabra and Zuhair Attasi. Amna Qawlani, former Vice President of the Syrian Revolution and Opposition Coalition, human rights activist and recipient of the US State Department’s Brave Women of the Year Award, Independent Politician and Entrepreneur Adeeb Al-Shishakli, and University Professor Abdul Rahman Al-Hajj, Syrian Memorial and Syrian Memorial .

READ  The HHS secretary says house meetings are the "main vectors" of the Covid 19 spread

You May Also Like

The departure of the last "traitors" of Britain's spies ... and Moscow describes it as a "myth"

The departure of the last “traitors” of Britain’s spies … and Moscow describes it as a “myth”

The new government of war-torn Yemen has taken office in Saudi Arabia

The new government of war-torn Yemen has taken office in Saudi Arabia

The reporter, who was not allowed to ask questions, was removed from the ministry's liaison committee

The reporter, who was not allowed to ask questions, was removed from the ministry’s liaison committee

Røyk og flammer stiger opp fra Gaza natt til lørdag. På bildet ses et av målene som ble rammet av det israelske gjengjeldelsesangrepet.

Israel attacks Gaza last night – NRK Urix – Foreign News and Documentaries

Rembrandt against a tractor - how the Soviet Union sold the Hermitage paintings

Rembrandt against a tractor – how the Soviet Union sold the Hermitage paintings

Brexit: Four questions about the UK's departure from the Erasmus project

Brexit: Four questions about the UK’s departure from the Erasmus project

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *