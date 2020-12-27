More NFL games in 2021

NFL plans to add 17e Competing in its regular season starting with the 2021 campaign.

This is what the NFL Network said on Sunday morning. This is the first time since 1978 that the round has added a crowd to the calendar of all its teams.

The NFL and its players’ association acknowledged this possibility during the last collective bargaining agreement last March.

By adding additional weekly measures, the NFL will protect new income and mitigate the expected fall in pay.

With this new design, the league will reduce its production schedule to two or three games. 32 clubs still have one week off, but the schedule is now 18 weeks. So the Super Bowl will be postponed to the second week of February.

According to the NFL Network, the NFL will announce the change as soon as the Goodell Round negotiates at least one new broadcast deal for these additional duels.