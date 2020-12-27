Home Sports More NFL games in 2021

More NFL games in 2021

Dec 27, 2020 0 Comments
More NFL games in 2021

NFL plans to add 17e Competing in its regular season starting with the 2021 campaign.

• read more: Feelings are well shared with Quebec supporters of the bill

• read more: The end for the Big Pen in Pittsburgh?

This is what the NFL Network said on Sunday morning. This is the first time since 1978 that the round has added a crowd to the calendar of all its teams.

The NFL and its players’ association acknowledged this possibility during the last collective bargaining agreement last March.

  • Listen to the podcast Payment zone Below:

By adding additional weekly measures, the NFL will protect new income and mitigate the expected fall in pay.

With this new design, the league will reduce its production schedule to two or three games. 32 clubs still have one week off, but the schedule is now 18 weeks. So the Super Bowl will be postponed to the second week of February.

According to the NFL Network, the NFL will announce the change as soon as the Goodell Round negotiates at least one new broadcast deal for these additional duels.

READ  Edmonton football star Alfonso Davis returns from injury, starting at 11 in Bayern Munich - Edmonton

You May Also Like

Brief MLP: Many teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim | Steve Cohen will not let the Mets fans down

Brief MLP: Many teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim | Steve Cohen will not let the Mets fans down

Alliance of American Football

American Football Alliance – Football America and the NFL

NFL | The Saints crushed the Vikings 52-33

NFL | The Saints crushed the Vikings 52-33

Les stars NBA Jimmy Butler (gauche), James Harden (centre) et Bam Adebayo (droite) sous le maillot du Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler’s icy response to Horton rumors in Miami

NFL: The Washington owner has started serious allegations

NFL: The Washington owner has started serious allegations

AFC-NFC Pro Bowl 2020 - Football America and the NFL

AFC-NFC Pro Bowl 2020 – Football America and the NFL

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *