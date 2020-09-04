Alexis Sanchez has sensationally said he wants to tear up his Manchester United contract and return to Arsenal.

In January 2018, United Sanchez is said to be gifting more than 000 500,000 a week in a direct transfer deal from the Gunners, which saw Henrik MacDorion go the other way. However, with only 21 starts in his first two full seasons at Oli Trafford, the Chile international dream move to his childhood club quickly became a nightmare, arriving in his luxury from north London.

He scored just five goals in a total of 45 appearances before making a seasonal loan move for Inter Milan for the 2019-20 campaign – which he was permanently replaced at the start of this summer.





But the 31-year-old has now revealed that his departure from Old Trafford would have happened much earlier if he had led the way.

Sanchez said in an Instagram video: “I had the opportunity to go to United and it seemed like it inspired me. I was so happy because I loved that club so much when I was a boy.

“I signed up without much information about what was going on in this activity. The first few days I was with my colleagues, sometimes there were things you didn’t realize until you came.

“The first training I received I realized a lot of things. When I got home, I said to my representative: ‘Couldn’t stop the deal to return to Arsenal?'”

“They start laughing. I told them something wasn’t sitting right with me. It was already signed.”

Sanchez recalled a match against West Ham in September 2018 when Jose Mourinho decided to drop him entirely from the Match Day squad.

He said: “I was not selected in a game with West Ham, it never happened to me as a player, it bothered me, I said it was not possible.

In pictures | Manchester United transfer plans for the summer of 2020

“Not to play in five months from being one of the best in the Premier League. I came home to myself and I was very sad. The next day I trained in a double shift because I love what I do.”

The defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford was one of Mourinho’s last responsibilities as United knocked out the Portuguese and the club were in midfield. Ole Gunner Soulscare took office in December of that year, and Sanchez quickly had the opportunity to discuss a move, joining Inter first in debt the following summer.

He added: “I told him I had to take a breather and the chance to go to Inter. Yes, he told me there was no problem.”