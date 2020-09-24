Europe is facing a second wave of Govt-19 infections, raising fears of an increase in cases.

“I have a stomach ache when it comes to the Super Cup,” said Bavarian Prime Minister Marcus Soder Said this week

“I think everyone’s stomachs are getting blunt,” Romanike said ZDF

Pilot event

UEFA sees the event as a pilot to bring fans back to the arenas. Visitors must be bound to a social distance of one and a half meters, wear masks, and undergo a body temperature test upon entering.

Bayern insisted on his website that fans returning from Hungary to the club-based state of Bavaria would have to be isolated for 14 days.

For clubs returning from Budapest, the club also offers a free corona virus test at its own venue, the Alliance Stadium car park.

Sevilla and Bayern each set aside 3,000 tickets, with the rest to be picked up by locals as Hungary hosts the final of a major European football tournament for the first time.

Hungary’s National Ambulance Service announced that 500 emergency service personnel had been called to the game on Thursday, and tickets would go on sale within 21 hours.

According to Reuters , Hungarian epidemiologist Andras Sicilek called the decision to call health workers “absurd”, saying, “Everyone in the health sector will soon be acting on the Govt cases … This is a sensible-good story, but I do not think it should be allowed.”

When CNN contacted UEFA about safety concerns at the Super Cup, it pointed to earlier announcements about the health and safety measures to be implemented in the stadium.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Hungarian Football Association noted that the sport would be less dangerous than indoor events and safer than street crowds.

“Thanks to strict precautions, the Puskas Stadium will be safer than anywhere else in the country or the whole of Europe during the tournament,” it said.

The match comes in the same week that the UK government postponed plans to allow fans back to the stadium amid epidemics for a second week.

Although the team that last lost in February is in good form, Sevilla have yet to receive their La Liga campaign this season. Bayern, meanwhile, beat Schalke 8-0 in their domestic season.