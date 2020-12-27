Brief MLP: Many teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim | Steve Cohen will not let the Mets fans down

Many teams are interested in Ha-Seong Kim
The player hopes to get a five-year or more contract at MLP.
Josh Bell did not have complete conversations with the Pirates
He went to Washington.
Steve Cohen will not let the Mets fans down
He has only one goal for his new team: to win.
Did the kids find their new Ben Sobriety?
Shortstop Nico Horner had a great season in Chicago this year.
Adini Hechavarria will play in Japan
He ended his nine-season career in the Majors.
Wrist injury to Gregory Bolanko
However, he should be ready for spring training camp.
Logan Allen shows his support for the Miracle League
Indians pitcher raises money to have as much fun as possible for the kids in this league.