Naomi Osaka v Victoria Azarenka: US Open Women’s Final – Live! | Sports

17:47
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1 Azarenka *
Very loose service game for Osaka, he quickly drops the Love-40 and three break points in his service. But she brushes the trio aside with a forehand winner and a pair of irrevocable service, and then keeps them comfortable from Deuce. What an escape! That BT from Love-40 with Osaka could now be the decisive moment with two games from the title. She’s a cool customer, that Naomi. But we already knew it.
17:42
Osaka broke in the fourth game of the third set!
Third set: * Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 3-1 Azarenka
Azarenka drops to 15-30 in his service and then mixes his second double error to 15-40 and a double break point. He saves the first with his 23rd winner (against 19 unforced errors), but gets a break with the penalty backhand winner at the end of the Osaka 16-stroke rally, and Azarenka can’t get back into the net. The 2018 US Open champion came out on the nose in this third and deciding set.
17:36
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 2-1 Azarenka *
Osaka holds on easily from Love-15, closing the game with his sixth ace. In the third set he won 80% of his first service points, second place 65% and first 44%.
17:34
Third set: * Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-1 Azarenka
Azarenka responded with answers like his own business, “Come on!” Instructions after the winners.
17:31
Third set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 Azarenka *
Osaka are comfortable opening the third set, finishing the game with their 23rd and 24th winners (against 18 unforced errors). He has won seven of the last eight games. A complete 180.
17:29
Osaka won the second set, 6-3!
Osaka broke in the ninth game of the second set!
Second set: Osaka 1-6, 6-3 Azarenka
Osaka pushes Azarenka 40-15 to Deuce, then crosses a backhand from the baseline and goes into the break to set the point down. She saves it with the help of another Osaka unforced bug, giving Osaka another break chance after a few more deuce points. This time he turns from the Osaka baseline with a crisp backhand winner, breaking a marathon game of 16 points over nine minutes, and we are coming to an end.
17:15
Second Set: Osaka 1-6, 5-3 Azarenka *
Osaka found his service. She was pushed to 30, but then goes down the 112mph ace tube, following which the backhand winner is at the start. Azarenka will now serve to stay in the second set.
17:12
Osaka broke in the seventh game of the second set!
Second set: * Osaka 1-6, 4-3 Azarenka
She is a moment dull in an Azarenka service game and she quickly becomes romantic -40. She saves the first one with a big forehand that Osaka can’t turn around, but then crosses a backhand in approach, and now Osaka has left a gap.
17:12
Second Set: Osaka 1-6, 3-3 Azarenka *
Osaka blows a Love Hold, Going Service Winner, Service Winner, Forehand Winner, 107 mph Ace Wide.
17:05
Second set: * Osaka 1-6, 2-3 Azarenka
Azarenka still offers its most important catch, breaking a pair of ACs and an 82mph second service winner.
17:03
Second Set: Osaka 1-6, 2-2 Azarenka *
Osaka holds from the Love-15, beating a pair of 109mph ACs to integrate the 2-all interval. Osaka is working at an average speed of 12 mph faster than the Azarenka, but she only got 70% on the first service (compared to 90% for the Vika).
Updated
16:59
Osaka broke in the third game of the second set!
Second set: * Osaka 1-6, 1-2 Azarenka
Osarenga, who have already beaten three winners in the game, are trailing Osaka by 40-30. But Osaka gets to deuce it with a forehand winner, and then Azarenka tore up a forehand that he could not handle his first break. She replaces it with the help of Azarenka’s fourth unforced error in this set – after only three of the full starters made it.
16:53
Azarenka breaks in the second game of the second set!
Second Set: Osaka 1-6, 0-2 Azarenka *
Osaka’s worst day in office takes a bad turn because he fell behind at Love-15, then 15-40 in his service, giving Azarenka two points for a 2-love break. Osaka saves down the middle with its first ace at 93 mph. But Azarenka turns with a backhand winner at the following point, and he is ahead in the second set.
Updated
16:49
Azarenka won the first set 6-1!
Azarenka broke in the seventh game of the first set!
First set: Osaka 1-6 Azarenka
Osaka chips in the 13th inadvertent error in his service and suddenly three points from the Azarenka set. Osaka responds with a backhand winner and a 93 MPH service winner, only Azarenka pushed it to the Deuce. From there Azarenka closed the set and broke Osaka with the backhand winner for the third time in 26 minutes.
16:41
First set: * Osaka 1-5 Azarenka
Osaka continues to stifle the opener, mixing in his 10th and 11th forced errors as Azarenka exits 40-15. Osaka pushes it to Deuce with an Azarenka bug, following which a Forehand Valley winner decides a 10-shot rally. But Azarenka keeps it easy from there to secure the break, helping Osaka stay in the first set.
Updated
16:36
Azarenka broke in the fifth game of the first set!
First Package: Osaka 1-4 Azarenka *
After Osaka’s eighth unforced error (against two winners) Azarenka pushes it to 30 in Osaka’s service. Osaka then mixes up his second double error at the break point … and Azarenka replaces it when Osaka pushes a forehand into a base rally for too long. Vika goes for a double break after 17 minutes. The quality of service in Osaka, which we are accustomed to watching in these matches (or his previous two Grand Slam finals) is below.
Updated
16:32
First set: * Osaka 1-3 Azarenka
Azarenka stands in front after the wind blows for another easy catch. He won eight of the nine points in his service.
16:32
First Package: Osaka 1-2 Azarenka *
Osaka makes his sixth unforced error on a basic forehand for 15-all, but pushes the next three points into his service and closes the direct grip and climbs on board.
16:26
First set: * Osaka 0-2 Azarenka
Azarenka comfortably supports the break with a romantic grip. It was a promising start to his first big final in seven years.
16:24
Azarenka broke in the first game of the first set!
First Package: Osaka 0-1 Azarenka *
A scratch service game for Osaka that opens with a non-compelling error from its forehand at the end of the 12-stroke baseline rally. In the next stage he attacked a basic winner, quickly going down to 15-40, a couple of early break-point chances for Azarenka. She saves the first of them, but presents the break with a second forehand wrong number for Azarenka.
16:19
The players finish their warm-ups and we have to be there for a while. Osaka came to court wearing a mask of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy who was shot dead by Cleveland police in 2014 as part of his Fifteen day tribute.
16:01
The story of the tape
Greetings and welcome to Arthur Ashe Stadium for today’s US Open women’s singles final Naomi Osaka And Victoria Azarenka. The two hottest players on the WTA tour – former world No. 1s, two-time Grand Slam champions – have only a few minutes to take everyone to court in search of a third career major title since the game resumed after a five-month hiatus. .
Here’s how today’s finalists compare. Osaka Plays a 2-1 lead Won the most recent meet at the French Open last year. They were scheduled to meet for the fourth time in the final of the Western & Southern Open last week, but withdrew from Osaka due to a left femoral injury.