The reporter, who was not allowed to ask questions, was removed from the ministry’s liaison committee

Yole TV reporter zge Uyanık was not allowed to ask Minister Gokha at a press conference held by Health Minister Bahredin Gokha after the last scientific committee meeting. Yuanak then directed his question to Minister Goka on social media, saying, “There was a live concert for the Iraqi Prime Minister during his presidency. What is your opinion about this table? He asked.

Uyanak was removed from the ministry’s press WhatsApp group yesterday evening without releasing a statement. Yuyank, who shared a screen shot of the WhatsApp group, wrote, “I was not allowed to ask questions at the last meeting of the Ministry of Health. I asked my question on social media. Now I have been removed from the WhatsApp group without any explanation. What crime have we committed, so should we ask Mr.?”