Home World The reporter, who was not allowed to ask questions, was removed from the ministry’s liaison committee

The reporter, who was not allowed to ask questions, was removed from the ministry’s liaison committee

Dec 26, 2020 0 Comments
The reporter, who was not allowed to ask questions, was removed from the ministry's liaison committee

Yole TV reporter zge Uyanık was not allowed to ask Minister Gokha at a press conference held by Health Minister Bahredin Gokha after the last scientific committee meeting. Yuanak then directed his question to Minister Goka on social media, saying, “There was a live concert for the Iraqi Prime Minister during his presidency. What is your opinion about this table? He asked.

Uyanak was removed from the ministry’s press WhatsApp group yesterday evening without releasing a statement. Yuyank, who shared a screen shot of the WhatsApp group, wrote, “I was not allowed to ask questions at the last meeting of the Ministry of Health. I asked my question on social media. Now I have been removed from the WhatsApp group without any explanation. What crime have we committed, so should we ask Mr.?”

READ  US Presidential Debate: 'A Wild Ride' for Pennsylvania Visitors | World News

You May Also Like

Røyk og flammer stiger opp fra Gaza natt til lørdag. På bildet ses et av målene som ble rammet av det israelske gjengjeldelsesangrepet.

Israel attacks Gaza last night – NRK Urix – Foreign News and Documentaries

Rembrandt against a tractor - how the Soviet Union sold the Hermitage paintings

Rembrandt against a tractor – how the Soviet Union sold the Hermitage paintings

Brexit: Four questions about the UK's departure from the Erasmus project

Brexit: Four questions about the UK’s departure from the Erasmus project

"2020, you tried, but you did not finish us, my revenge is coming in 2021": Unpublished emotional viral video for Christmas - Trends

“2020, you tried, but you did not finish us, my revenge is coming in 2021”: Unpublished emotional viral video for Christmas – Trends

alexametrics

‘American Muslim organizations condemn Trump’s decision to pardon criminals …

People around the world threaten Christmas with govt epidemic | Jesus for the vaccination of mankind; When the world welcomes the Christmas dawn of the cowboy era

People around the world threaten Christmas with govt epidemic | Jesus for the vaccination of mankind; When the world welcomes the Christmas dawn of the cowboy era

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *