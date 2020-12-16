Trump News Live: The latest updates when President Mitch McConnell runs

Following tweets criticizing a Kentucky legislator overnight, Donald Trump has directed his one-time close ally, Mitch McConnell, after Senate Republicans finally acknowledged the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Neighbors of the president, who is leaving his Mar-e-Lago private club in Palm Beach, Florida, meanwhile are stunned by his prospect of going there after the presidency, and have initiated legal action to prevent him from making it his permanent home once he leaves. White House.

In even worse news for Mr Trump, he has been ordered to hand over financial documents related to one of his New York properties following allegations that his family and their associates overstated the value of their assets in order to obtain millions in tax breaks.