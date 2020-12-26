. 52-33 of Minnesota and won the fourth straight division title.

Wearing red shoes and green shoes to celebrate Christmas, Camara spun 40 yards into the final zone of the game’s first attacking series. He added majors in 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards.

Kamala equaled the record set by center-back Ernie Never in 1929 with the Chicago Cardinals.

The Vikings (6-9) were eliminated from the playoffs, allowing the most points in a game in their history since 1963.

The Saints (11-4) never destroyed the ball, amassing 583 yards of attacking profits. They could have won more decisively if Drew Breeze had not encountered two interruptions, one of which was deflected into the hands of receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Breeze finished 19 of his 26 passes for 311 yards in his second game after being treated for rib and lung injuries. He missed four games with these injuries.

Sanders caught four passes for 83 yards, and in the tight end Jared Cook caught three passes for 82 yards. The Saints hit 264 quick yards.

Irv Smith Jr. caught two touchdowns for the Vikings in the third quarter, the second allowing them to close their lead 31-27. However, the Saints responded with two majors on short pay from Camara and Reserve Quarterback Daisom Hill in the fourth quarter.

Kirk Cousins ​​had 283 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who never led the game.

