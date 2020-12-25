The American company apologizes after trapping employees with fake Christmas bonuses

On Thursday, December 24, an American company admitted that it could have done better after cheating its employees by email, giving them a Christmas bonus in the midst of the economic crisis, when it was actually a test of computer security.

“Some staff were upset by our fishing attempt and considered it horrible, and we apologized for that.”, A spokesman for Kotadi, the world’s largest Internet domain name management company, told Agencies France-Press (AFP).

“It simply came to our notice then [d’attaques informatiques] It just so happens that we need to show more empathy for our employees. ”, The Arizona-based company added.

Shout out on social media

About 500 employees announced a $ 650 Christmas bonus in an email sent by Kodadi in mid-December, asking them to fill out a form with some personal information.

Two days later, a completely different message appeared in their inbox: “You are receiving this email because you failed our latest phishing test”, Wrote Kodadi’s defense chief, Local newspaper reports Copper courier.

The phishing technique is widely used by hackers to act as known intermediaries and send emails with the aim of obtaining information that allows the intrusion of target computer systems.

The initiative sparked an uproar on social media as millions of Americans were severely affected by the economic crisis associated with the epidemic.