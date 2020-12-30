Solar panels last longer than expected

First though Photovoltaic panels Since the 1950s their democratization has been recent and since then a lot of blocks have been formed. Manufacturers today typically guarantee at least 80% of 25-year production Performance level Early. This value is often deducted Quick test, But most manufacturers do not monitor performance during the warranty period.

Twenty-five years of pursuit

American company The first sun This evolution has been followed over the years in real field conditions. It follows a detailed follow-up of about forty panels installed in 1995 in Colorado National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). After 25 years, performance exceeded expectations and led the manufacturer to expand Power guaranteed At the age of 30.

Initial efficiency 88%

In the first five-year study, the first solar production fell 0.6% year-on-year. The results released in 2020 finally announce a 0.5% reduction per year. Panels installed in 1995 now reach a performance level of 88% of their initial capacity.

NREL monitored High efficiency panels Manufactured silicon Sun Power. For the first eight years, the average deterioration rate was 0.2% per year.