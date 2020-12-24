Home Sports Lamelo is perfectly justified for his 1st match with Paul Hornet!

Dec 24, 2020 0 Comments
Le rookie des Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball, a connu des débuts difficiles pour son premier match NBA face aux Cleveland Cavaliers

Charlotte’s team attraction and final draft, Lamelo Paul officially made his debut in the NBA from Wednesday to Thursday night. These did not go as planned.

Who would have thought that a Charlotte-Cleveland could have benefited from such an exaggeration a few months ago? The two owners, who appear to be in the depths of the Eastern Conference position, clashed with a key figure last night: Lamelo Paul, Hornets Rookie.

The 3rd selection of the last draft was the most important in his pre-season games Very smooth performance for his last trip. Unfortunately for him, he stayed for his first official appearance in the NBA, with a 0 against the Caves (0/5 shooting, 3pts at 0/3)! What makes him enter a club that is truly famous.

Lamelo Paul is the first 3 choice to score 0 points in his NBA debut after Otto Porter Jr. (2013). The only top 3 selections that have debuted in the last 15 seasons are Hashim Tabeed (2009) and Greg Oden (2008).

Outside the bench, the youngest of the famous siblings still had time to compile 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 elastic in his team’s defeat (114-121). But another loss with 3 losses, has come to stick to the table. One crazy line in particular has already caught the attention of the audience.

Everyone remembersLanzo Paul is the hell who lived under the colors of the Lakers for his first steps. His brother Lamelo will eventually only value the family traditions.

