Huawei Introduces Enjoy 20 SE Smartphone with Triple Camera and Massive Battery

Dec 24, 2020 0 Comments
Today, Huawei has unveiled the affordable Enjoy 20 SE smartphone with 710A processor and Android 10 operating system, powered by EMUI 10.1. According to reports in circulation

According to reports in circulation, the new phone will be equipped with an FHD + screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which will be 6.67 inches diagonal, with a small aperture in the middle of the screen for an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Enjoy Huawei 20 SE with Triple Rear Cameras, Grin 710A SoC Launched: Pricing, Specifications | Technology News

On the back, there was a triple camera with a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel camera, and on the side was a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone has a microSD card, 128GB of expandable storage with a Bluetooth 5.1 adapter and is compatible with multiple receiving networks (GPS / GLONASS / Galileo), USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 22.5 watt charging support, measures 165.65 x 76.88 x 9.26 mm, and weighs 206 grams.

The 20 SE phone is scheduled to be available next January, and the models will be offered in different colors with 4 and 8 GB RAM capacity for $ 200 and 30 230 respectively.

