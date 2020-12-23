Home World Putin passes the Immunity Bill for Life

Putin passes the Immunity Bill for Life

Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
Putin passes the Immunity Bill for Life

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to sentence former Russian presidents to life in prison.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that the Russian parliament had passed a bill imposing a life sentence for any crime.

Now the rest is ceremonial. Once Putin signs the bill, it will become law. The bill is part of an amendment to Russia’s constitution.

The amended constitution was approved by a nationwide referendum this summer. That referendum paved the way for eight-year-old President Putin to remain in power in Russia until 2038.

The bill would give former presidents a lifetime seat in the Federal Council or Senate. Even if he resigns as president, he will be released from justice.

The law was passed on Tuesday in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

It said former presidents and their families would be acquitted if they committed any crime during their lifetime.

The new bill would prevent police or investigators from prosecuting former presidents.

Vladimir Putin has been President of Russia for four terms. He ruled for 6 years in the first two positions.

Since winning the 2012 election, he has amended the constitution to make the term of parliament 6 years. His fourth term ends in 2024.

Putin has amended the constitution to stay in power for another 16 years. As a result, Putin’s wish to remain in power until 2038 is being fulfilled.

READ  Alyssa Milano's corona virus symptoms lasted for six months

You May Also Like

Vladimir Putin signs bill to give former Russian presidents a lifetime immunity to crime: Vladimir Putin signed the bill above the law

Vladimir Putin signs bill to give former Russian presidents a lifetime immunity to crime: Vladimir Putin signed the bill above the law

Libya - One World - Miladenov apologizes to Arabs for not accepting UN ambassador post

Libya – One World – Miladenov apologizes to Arabs for not accepting UN ambassador post

A 12-year-old boy wakes up in the school toilet - he's bored - the news of the day

A 12-year-old boy wakes up in the school toilet – he’s bored – the news of the day

Russians successfully test the latest helicopter: "It confirms its performance"

Russians successfully test the latest helicopter: “It confirms its performance”

The U.S. Attorney General has accused Russia of carrying out a large-scale cyber attack on the US government

The U.S. Attorney General has accused Russia of carrying out a large-scale cyber attack on the US government

This year's scandal: Navalny talks to his killers (video) - உலகа World News • • Current Information, Topics and News

This year’s scandal: Navalny talks to his killers (video) – உலகа World News • • Current Information, Topics and News

Will

About the Author: Will

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *