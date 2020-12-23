Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to sentence former Russian presidents to life in prison.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that the Russian parliament had passed a bill imposing a life sentence for any crime.

Now the rest is ceremonial. Once Putin signs the bill, it will become law. The bill is part of an amendment to Russia’s constitution.

The amended constitution was approved by a nationwide referendum this summer. That referendum paved the way for eight-year-old President Putin to remain in power in Russia until 2038.

The bill would give former presidents a lifetime seat in the Federal Council or Senate. Even if he resigns as president, he will be released from justice.

The law was passed on Tuesday in the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

It said former presidents and their families would be acquitted if they committed any crime during their lifetime.

The new bill would prevent police or investigators from prosecuting former presidents.

Vladimir Putin has been President of Russia for four terms. He ruled for 6 years in the first two positions.

Since winning the 2012 election, he has amended the constitution to make the term of parliament 6 years. His fourth term ends in 2024.

Putin has amended the constitution to stay in power for another 16 years. As a result, Putin’s wish to remain in power until 2038 is being fulfilled.