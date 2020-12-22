The U.S. has been apologizing daily for racist protection for decades

The boss Kansas City Star The U.S. Daily apologized on Monday for its decades-long defense of racism and discrimination against black minorities.

Following the death of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed, “When we wrote this year about formal racism in Kansas City,” we try to better understand how we did not put it under the microscope. Star Has covered the black community for years, ”said Mike Fonn, CNN’s editor and editor.

This motivational work comes amid a wave of historical opposition to discrimination as the United States has been reflecting on the past of racism and secession since the spring.

Mike Fan signed on Sunday in a lengthy editorial in which he told “the story of a powerful local company that caused harm.”

“For 140 years, this company has been one of the most influential forces in shaping the city of Kansas and its region. For a long time, even at the beginning of its history (…), it rejected, ignored and hated generations of black residents,” he wrote.

Six studies

The newspaper, which has mostly white readers, published a series of six studies on Sunday. They show coverage that has neglected the black minority in the region for many years, except that its members have been charged with crimes.

For example, until Charlie Parker’s death in 1955, he wrote daily facts about this jazz legend who was a native of Kansas City. But he was only allowed four condolence columns in the newspaper, which scratched his name and misrepresented his age.

In 1977, The Star It also focused on the flood damage to white businesses, rather than the 25 people who died in the disaster, including eight African Americans.

This discrimination led to the newspaper’s “lack of confidence and credibility” within the black community, according to Mike Fan.

“We are definitely not right today,” he said. There is a lot of work to do, but at least it’s a start. ”