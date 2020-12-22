The farmers’ Facebook page returned after the protest

The page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, which blocked Facebook, is back. The page was restored after widespread protests erupted over the blocking of the Facebook and Instagram pages of a group of farmers protesting against agricultural law.

Launched five days ago, Facebook has blocked a page with 75,000 followers. Baljeet Singh, head of the group’s IT cell, said Facebook was blocked for violating social guidelines.

“We had released video clips exposing Narendra Modi’s speech. Every one of his lies was confronted with facts and examples. The page was removed when Yogendra Yadav spoke live.