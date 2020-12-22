The farmers’ Facebook page returned after the protest

The page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, which blocked Facebook, is back. The page was restored after widespread protests erupted over the blocking of the Facebook and Instagram pages of a group of farmers protesting against agricultural law.
Launched five days ago, Facebook has blocked a page with 75,000 followers. Baljeet Singh, head of the group’s IT cell, said Facebook was blocked for violating social guidelines.
“We had released video clips exposing Narendra Modi’s speech. Every one of his lies was confronted with facts and examples. The page was removed when Yogendra Yadav spoke live.
Bhupendra Chaudhary, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana, said it was shameful to delete the Facebook page. Bhupendra Chaudhary said this was not the first time Facebook had publicly supported the government. The farmers alleged that the accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha were subjected to online censorship.
The page was restored within hours as protests intensified over Facebook’s action. Responding to this, the farmers’ leaders said that the Facebook spokesperson had apologized for the inconvenience.