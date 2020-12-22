Home Technology The farmers’ Facebook page returned after the protest

The farmers’ Facebook page returned after the protest

Dec 22, 2020 0 Comments
The farmers' Facebook page returned after the protest

The page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, which blocked Facebook, is back. The page was restored after widespread protests erupted over the blocking of the Facebook and Instagram pages of a group of farmers protesting against agricultural law.

Launched five days ago, Facebook has blocked a page with 75,000 followers. Baljeet Singh, head of the group’s IT cell, said Facebook was blocked for violating social guidelines.

“We had released video clips exposing Narendra Modi’s speech. Every one of his lies was confronted with facts and examples. The page was removed when Yogendra Yadav spoke live.

Bhupendra Chaudhary, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Haryana, said it was shameful to delete the Facebook page. Bhupendra Chaudhary said this was not the first time Facebook had publicly supported the government. The farmers alleged that the accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha were subjected to online censorship.

The page was restored within hours as protests intensified over Facebook’s action. Responding to this, the farmers’ leaders said that the Facebook spokesperson had apologized for the inconvenience.

READ  Get JBL Speakers Cheaply With This Black Friday Audio Deals ... From AT&T?

You May Also Like

Google looking for a job .. Lots of jobs in Bangalore .. Ready to apply? | Google is hiring for these job positions in Bangalore; Apply now

Google looking for a job .. Lots of jobs in Bangalore .. Ready to apply? | Google is hiring for these job positions in Bangalore; Apply now

Minimal and modern!

Minimal and modern!

How about cheap copies of various smartphones? Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Oppo Renault 4 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Case: Gadget.ro - Hi-Tech Lifestyle

How about cheap copies of various smartphones? Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Oppo Renault 4 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Case: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Buy cell phone and additional technology products

Buy cell phone and additional technology products

Old, modern technology and respect

Old, modern technology and respect

Bitcoin (BTC) breekt uit en vormt nieuwe ATH! Deze twee altcoins stijgen op

Bitcoin (BTC) is creating a new ATH! These two altcoins will rise in Crypto Insiders

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *