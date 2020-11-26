The best Nintendo Switch Light Black Silver Bundles are now available on Amazon UK

Alan Wen, Thursday, 26 November 2020 12:37 GMT

Earlier this week, Nintendo’s official UK store unveiled its Black Friday bundle with Animal Crossing: New Horizon for the Nintendo Switch Light. Amazon UK now has the same bundle priced at £ 209.99.

Bundle Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch have digital code with a three-month subscription to online.

It saves 30 if you buy the same bundle from Nintendo’s store. Their Switch Friday ad on Nintendo-licensed 64GB MicroSD also blows up any switch console you buy, and Amazon UK has one of the best microSD deals, 128GB Sandisk Ultra Micro SD for £ 13.99.

If you have another game instead of Animal Crossing after other Switchlight colors, choose one of Amazon UK’s own Switchlight bundles that includes a physics copy of a game.

Unfortunately, these bundles are not available in the United States. While the Switch and Mario Cart 8 deluxe black silver bundles have already sold out on Amazon US, Best Buy and Walmart, both the Lite and Standard consoles are already in short supply.

You can find more switch deals when we access black silver, so check out our central page for all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. You can follow Jelly deals with Twitter For all the latest offers happening this Black Friday.

