South American football attracts attention

The Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recoba Soodamericana are among the FIFA 20s that come with reputations such as River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamenco, Corinthians, Racing Club, CA Independent, Colo-Colo and Universidad Catolica.
Contest, Kick-Off, Quick Contest, Ultimate Team (Get customized content and special rewards throughout the competition) or FIFA 20, The most important football tournaments in South America (CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa) will be played with the best clubs in Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Brazil and Brazil. Argentina, while enjoying a glorious atmosphere and decor. New player determination and manager-generating systems will be introduced during this free update. In addition, be aware of its news, rankings, upgrades and updated results throughout the competition at the Competition Center.
Get ready to enjoy La Gloria Eterna. Enable CONMEBOL Libertadores on # FIFA20 March 3rd # LIBERTADORESxFIFA20
FIFA 20 offers players the opportunity to taste the basics of professional football or to take part in the popular FIFA Street mode of Volta football.
- Liberators file: “The 32 teams are divided into four eight pools, and each team faces its opponents both indoors and outdoors. The first two qualify for round 16, with one-eighth of those drafted in Copa Sudamericana and the fourth eliminated. Starting at round 16, the format again features two-way knockout matches. This is the position for the following rounds (quarterfinals, semifinals, finals)“
- South American Cup: “The match takes place in two elimination rounds. In the first round, teams in the same team meet. Qualifying teams meet in another group (club of the same country or another country) or CONCACAF in the second round. A final stage, with home and distance competitions, can determine the winner of the trophy with the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.“
- South American Regoba: “Clash between Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana winners last season. This is the South American equivalent of the UEFA Super Cup“