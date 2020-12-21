South American football attracts attention

The Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recoba Soodamericana are among the FIFA 20s that come with reputations such as River Plate, Boca Juniors, Flamenco, Corinthians, Racing Club, CA Independent, Colo-Colo and Universidad Catolica.

Contest, Kick-Off, Quick Contest, Ultimate Team (Get customized content and special rewards throughout the competition) or FIFA 20, The most important football tournaments in South America (CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa) will be played with the best clubs in Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Brazil and Brazil. Argentina, while enjoying a glorious atmosphere and decor. New player determination and manager-generating systems will be introduced during this free update. In addition, be aware of its news, rankings, upgrades and updated results throughout the competition at the Competition Center.

FIFA 20 strengthens content with Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and Recoba Sudamericana

FIFA 20 offers players the opportunity to taste the basics of professional football or to take part in the popular FIFA Street mode of Volta football.