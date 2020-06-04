Akiem Hicks shades Bears for not signing Colin Kaepernick

Akiem Hicks believes the Bears’ elections speak for themselves.

While speaking on Wednesday about ongoing racial tension across the country, the veteran defensive tackle spoke about the teams, including his, who declined to sign Colin Kaepernick, who has yet to find a QB concert after protesting racial injustice kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

“We signed Mike Glennon,” Hicks said simply, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Glennon, a third-round pick for the Buccaneers in 2013, signed a three-year, $ 45 million contract with the Bears in 2017. His tenure as a starter in Chicago lasted four weeks after passing 833 yards, four touchdowns and eight. total turnovers. Rookie Mitch Trubisky took over and Glennon was released the following offseason. The 30-year-old interlocutor has had a season with the Cardinals and Raiders, and is now the Jaguars’ backup quarterback.

“You heard that, huh?” Hicks said. “Yes, I said that. It was a feeling.”

While Hicks blames the Bears and GM Ryan Pace for blatantly signing a less talented quarterback, he notes that the responsibility falls on the entire league for effectively ending Kaepernick’s career.

“It’s not a Chicago problem, it’s a league-wide problem.” There are 31 other teams, “Hicks said.” All I’m going to say is this: We saw it. We saw how it developed. And we see that he doesn’t have a job now. This call is not to advocate for Kaep to get a job, but he did sacrifice his put by where he is now. His career ended because of that, in my opinion. “

Kaepernick, 32, accused the NFL of collusion and filed a complaint in 2017, which was later resolved in 2019.

“I think he would have gotten a good deal if he hadn’t protested,” Hicks said. “Does he have all the qualifications we seem to be looking for in the NFL quarterbacks? Athletic. He can get the ball across the field. I think it fits into many of those categories. “

Kaepernick has appeared in 69 regular season games and has gone for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions with a completion percentage of 59.8. In 2012, he helped the team advance to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

“Do I know if he would have gotten a big deal and become a Hall of Fame quarterback? I don’t know these things, “Hicks said.” I just know that when he knelt down, he was silenced, or they tried to silence him. “