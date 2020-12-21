Home Technology Minimal and modern!

Dec 21, 2020
Neopoda is a collection of themes for iOS, developed by Vietnamese graphic designer with over 10 years of experience in graphic design and custom interface packages for mobile devices.

Inspired by the author of the Sciomorphic style widely used in ancient Greek architecture, the combination of the trendy flat design started by the great Microsoft gave birth to the new concept of neo-schiomorphic.

The Neopota theme package is offered for free in two versions, with 2 wallpapers and 29 icons of basic apps on iOS.

In addition, Neopoda also has a premium option with more than 150 different icons.

In a flat and compact design, this theme really gives your iPhone a breath of fresh air.

Every icon in the theme package is very detailed and detailed

Enjoy the new iOS interface created by Vietnamese designer: minimal and modern! Photo 15.

Some Magos are inspired by the operating system

The installation process is a bit complicated and may take some time to work, but the result is absolutely worth it, my iPhone’s interface is down after a few hours with 29 icons of the free version. Fee.

Enjoy the new iOS interface created by Vietnamese designer: minimal and modern! Photo 16.

The installation process is relatively complicated

You can download and enjoy the Neopoda version of Themes for free Here.

See setup instructions Here.

