Noah host Jarrod Walsh breaks down in tears after being fired

Noah announced Tuesday that at least four employees will be laid off in response to the COVID-19 recession.

One of those employees was Jarrod Walsh, Nova Adelaide’s afternoon presenter and sports presenter.

Jarrod responded to the news of his dismissal on social media, sharing a tearful video in which he reflected on his 16-year career on the network.

Tragedy: Nova FM presenter Jarrod Walsh responded to news of his dismissal on social media on Thursday, sharing a tearful video in which he reflected on his 16-year-old network

‘I was part of the Nova 919 in Adelaide, a new radio station, a new culture… it was 16 years ago. In September 2020, I got my last day, ”he said.

‘I was one of the few good men fired from the radio station.

‘I was mentally preparing myself… but nothing can prepare you to hear those words.’

Emotion: ‘I was part of the beginning of the Nova 919 in Adelaide, a new radio station, a new culture… it was 16 years ago. In September 2020, I got my last day, ‘said Jarrod

Jarrod broke down in tears as he recalled his time in Noro, and admitted that he felt a mixture of ‘fear, relief and anxiety’ from hearing the news.

Fellow radio presenter Ryan ‘Fitzgerald’ Fitzgerald, who began his career in Adelaide and now hosts Noah’s Fitzgerald and Fitz Breakfast show in Sydney, shared a tribute to Jarrod on Twitter.

’16 years Walshi, first day of Nova 91.9. No doubt you will be the companion again, always the place for someone to drive a Casanova van into the electrical connection. Always here, ‘he wrote.

Pauls: Ryan ‘Fitzgerald’ Fitzgerald (pictured), who started his career in Adelaide and now hosts Noah’s Fitzgerald and Fitzgerald Breakfast in Sydney, shared a tribute to Jarrod on Twitter

‘No doubt you’ll be a partner again’: Fitzgerald gives some firm words to his old colleague on Twitter

Jarrod hosted the Nova 919 night show in Adelaide in 2004, before finally moving to the afternoon venue.

His emotional renewal came later Radio Today Noah confirmed his decision to reduce local working days in Brisbane and Adelaide.

The change will also see Nova Brisbane hosts Katie Mattin and Jack Tree, and Nova Adelaide announcer Rosie Panetta will leave the business or be hired again.

Trooper: Jarrod hosted his life night show at Nova 919 Adelaide in 2004, before finally moving to the afternoon space.

Providers are said to have announced the changes on Friday after their changes.

Paul Jackson, Noah’s programming and marketing boss, told Radio Today that the network was forced to ‘reconsider’ its business as a result of the epidemic.

‘During COVID it was a difficult time for all media businesses and as a result we reviewed every aspect of our business, including programming, ensuring that our listeners continued to effectively deliver the best content, announcers and programs. Way, ‘he said.