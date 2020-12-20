Home World The United States is ready to vote on the contagion package

Dec 20, 2020

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is positive. Picture from Capitol in Washington DC this week.

After a night of compromise, the US Congress seems to be approaching an agreement to succeed in dictating a state budget for the coming year.

According to Democrats, the parties are now very close to each other when it comes to the final agreement on the largest viral support package that has contributed to the difficulties in the negotiations.

“If we continue on this path and nothing comes, we can vote tomorrow,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters in the U.S. House of Representatives late Saturday.

During the epidemics, millions of Americans lost their jobs. The $ 900 billion support package includes 600 checks (equivalent to $ 5,000) for individuals and an additional $ 300 per week for recipients of unemployment benefits.

– U.S. residents cannot challenge their families or pay their bills with congressional debates. Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell says we need to complete our talks, draft laws and that plan, and has previously promised not to take Christmas leave until the support package is approved.

A provisional state budget expired Friday night US time. With only a few hours left until the deadline, Congress extended the emergency settlement for two more days, even on Sunday, i.e. early Monday morning Swedish time.

