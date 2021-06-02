https://ria.ru/20210602/korabl-1735191817.html

A warship sinks off the coast of Iran

RIA Novosti reports that a Iranian naval submarine caught fire in the waters off the southern part of the country, unable to put out the fire and sank, 06/02/2021

Moscow, June 2 – RIA Novosti. Mehr said the Iranian navy submarine caught fire in the waters from the south of the country, unable to put out the fire, and the ship sank, citing navy reports. The Cork ship went to international waters a few days ago. The ship, which was used to assist naval and train personnel, caught fire on Tuesday. A fire broke out in one of the ship’s systems, and after the fire broke out, the cadets left the ship and headed for the nearby port of Jask in southern Iran. Experts from various fields then began to extinguish the fire on the ship, but their efforts failed. Soon the ship sank and no one was killed as a result of this incident.

