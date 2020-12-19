Home Science Space travel, treasure and foreign flight: Scientific news

Space travel, treasure and foreign flight: Scientific news

Dec 19, 2020 0 Comments
Un réseau d

Ultra Proves of December 18, 2020:

In space: The network of “planetary highways” that testify to our solar system.

  • Mathematical theories have made it possible to identify the network of gravitational currents in our solar system.
  • Objects passing through these currents could travel there for decades instead of hundreds of thousands or millions of years.
  • These passages will help in one day space exploration.

Archeology: Bom Jesus’ redeemed treasure reveals secrets about the origin of ivory.

  • A 16th century Portuguese ship wrecked off the coast of Namibia.
  • On board: 40 tons of cargo, including copper and lead ingots, gold coins, silver and one hundred ivory.
  • Extraction of DNA from these ivory showed that they belonged to wild elephants in West Africa.

In space: HD106906 b, an exoplanet lasting 15,000 years.

  • This exoplanet takes 15,000 years to orbit its Sun.
  • These measurements were made thanks to Hubble telescope images taken at intervals of 14 years.
  • These properties allow us to better understand the mysterious ninth planet in the solar system.

Govt 19: The lies of the “badly treated” documentary.

  • The new conspiracy documentary “Badly Treated” claims that France sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives by denying the effectiveness of hydroxy chloroquine.
  • This documentary used a graphic Science and the future By telling him the opposite of what he showed in his original article.
  • “Badly treated” lies are explored in two articles Science and the future.

In health: Alzheimer’s: Regulating copper in the brain helps prevent memory loss in mice.

  • Scientists have developed a molecule that releases copper trapped in amyloid plaques that indicate Alzheimer’s disease.
  • This molecule would have made it possible to prevent memory loss in mice.
  • The role of copper in Alzheimer’s disease is controversial: some scientists believe that the accumulation of copper in the blood vessels contributes to this cerebral degeneration, while others consider this nutrition to be inhibitory.
READ  The scariest moment is when Elvis the crocodile takes a ‘nipple’ on the Florida man’s shoulder

You May Also Like

Jupiter and Saturn converge before Christmas, is this the phenomenon of the bright stars that appeared when Jesus was born?

Jupiter and Saturn converge before Christmas, is this the phenomenon of the bright stars that appeared when Jesus was born?

Un probable signal radio venu d'une exoplanète: "Il y a 98% de chances pour que le signal soit fiable"

A radio signal from an Exoplanet: “The signal is 98% likely to be reliable”

Les chercheurs arrivent à faire « remonter le temps » à un rayon de lumière. © Elenamiv, Shutterstock

Researchers manage to “return at the right time” to the ray of light

An update on cases and events in your municipality this Thursday is here

An update on cases and events in your municipality this Thursday is here

Even before Christmas, events are on the rise across the region

Even before Christmas, events are on the rise across the region

Le roi et les nuages - l'histoire du projet de création de pluie royale

King and Macts – The Story of the Royal Rain Creation Project

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *