Brief MLB: Robinson Canoe in the Dominican Republic | Charlie Montoya is open to replace Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Robinson will join Canoe Estrellos Oriental
The Mets second paceman, who was recently suspended for doping, will spend the rest of the winter in the Dominican Winter League.
Musical chair game with countrymen?
They owe it to themselves to find a regular first paceman, and Ryan Zimmerman is ready to play.
Mike Shield hopes to see Yadier Molina and Adam Weinwright back in St. Louis
Both players are free agents.
Charlie Montoya is open to replace Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
He says he may eventually have a chance to return to the third floor.
The name to complete the trade with the Rangers is Ryder Ryan
They first sent Todd Frasier to New York last August.
Patress is said to be interested in Sony Gray
Trevor Boyer’s return to Cincinnati is less and less.
But the player in question still wants to control the rumors about him. He did not hesitate to do so.
Contract details of Anthony Discalfani have been revealed
The San Francisco Giants will pay him in 2021.