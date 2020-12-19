Brief MLB: Robinson Canoe in the Dominican Republic | Charlie Montoya is open to replace Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Robinson will join Canoe Estrellos Oriental

The Mets second paceman, who was recently suspended for doping, will spend the rest of the winter in the Dominican Winter League.

Musical chair game with countrymen?

They owe it to themselves to find a regular first paceman, and Ryan Zimmerman is ready to play.

It may be familiar: the Nationals must address the first base, and Ryan Zimmerman wants to continue playing. Again, this is like playing musical chairs: https://t.co/RjtePPjnXD – Jesse Dugerti (ou Dagerti_Jessie) December 18, 2020

Mike Shield hopes to see Yadier Molina and Adam Weinwright back in St. Louis

Both players are free agents.

“We hope they come back. I hope it happens.”Cardinals Why not manager Mike Shield? pic.twitter.com/QEkIqAmvEe – MLB Network Radio (LMLBNetworkRadio) on Sirius XM December 18, 2020

Charlie Montoya is open to replace Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

He says he may eventually have a chance to return to the third floor.

Charlie Montoya is proud of the work of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. As Atkins and Shapiro have said with various door analogies, he will be given a shot in 3rd place. #Blues “நாங்கள் We never closed the door for him to come back to the third floor. You should not close the door to such a talent.” – Keegan Matson (ee Keeganmatheson) December 18, 2020

The name to complete the trade with the Rangers is Ryder Ryan

They first sent Todd Frasier to New York last August.

Patress is said to be interested in Sony Gray

Trevor Boyer’s return to Cincinnati is less and less.

But the player in question still wants to control the rumors about him. He did not hesitate to do so.

Contract details of Anthony Discalfani have been revealed

The San Francisco Giants will pay him in 2021.