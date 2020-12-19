“Boeing disguise information leads to 737 MAX crash”

U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing sought to block sensitive information that led to the crash of two Boeing 737 Max aircraft. This was the decision of the Senate Committee of the US Congress.

During the process of re-approving the test pilots 737 MAX that Boeing unnecessarily influenced, the team further decided. For the same reasons, senators are vehemently opposed to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US government’s civil aviation body.

The FAA recently lifted the ban on 737 MAX. The organization considers the aircraft safe again, including changes in software and additional training for pilots. After disasters with the 737 MAX near Indonesia in 2018 and in Ethiopia last year, the device had to be on the ground for a year and a half for safety reasons.