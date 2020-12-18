United States, Nuclear Security Agency hacked: Suspicions about Russian intelligence

The U.S. government has not yet pointed the finger at any particular actor, but cyber security experts say Blitz bears the brunt.Intelligence Rusa. Investigators have yet to find out if hackers can access and / or steal the data. This is sure to be the most sophisticated and far-sighted hacker attack against the United States in recent years. Among other things, hackers were able to access emails from key administrative departments.

Maxi hacker attack against American companies a “Big risk” to government, critical infrastructure and private sector. This is an alarm set by the US Information Security Agency. The attack was carried out using “hitherto undiscovered tactics, techniques and practices”, Sisa explains without mentioning the Russians, however, the suspicions converge.

Also, according to the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Security Organization Vulnerability to Solar Winds Orion Software Revealed in this attack is not the only way hackers have compromised multiple online networks. The company continues to investigate other infiltration methods used since the attack began several months ago.

In the meantime, increase the list Federal Agent And Private companies have been affected. Microsoft has identified more than 40 customers worldwide, 80% in the United States and the remaining seven countries: Canada, Mexico, Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, Israel and the United Arab Emirates. “The number and location of victims is guaranteed to continue to grow,” said Brad Smith, the company’s chairman.